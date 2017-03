WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Seventeen-year-old Chareah Payne has been missing since March 17, 2017.

She was last seen in the 4700 block of 1st Street SW.

She's described as a black female with a dark complexion. She's 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

