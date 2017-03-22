Missing kids town hall draws packed crowd in DC

(Photo: Twitter / @JohnHenryWUSA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of people gathered at Excel Academy in Southeast, D.C. to discuss the issue of missing youth in the District.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Acting D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and Councilmember Trayon White are in attendance as well.

"There is no case being swept under the rug; there is no child being left behind," Bowser told the crowd.

D.C. Police maintains there has been no uptick in youth that have gone missing on the city's streets. Newsham said the department has just done a better job of getting the word out about missing kids.

However, some community members said they were still disappointed with the city's response to the issue over the years. They wanted to know why the issue hasn't been brought to the attention of more people in the public.

Some people criticized the media for not covering the cases more in the past, too.

