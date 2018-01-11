WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The death of a man whose remains were identified as 22-year-old DC resident Marty McMillan Jr. has been ruled a homicide, according to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. McMillan’s death was found to have been caused by multiple gunshots, police say.

McMillan was last seen on April 23, 2017 on the 2900 block of M Street in SE DC. Family members said he was planning to meet a woman from a dating website but never returned.

U.S. Park Police located human remains on October 30, 2017, along Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, which were later identified as Marty McMillan Jr.

Preliminary evidence suggests the homicide occurred in D.C.

DC police is currently offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information. Police can be contacted at 202-727-9099 or anonymously by texting 50411.

