WUSA
Close

MISSING: 83-year-old man from DC

WUSA 1:05 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Northeast, D.C. 

William Jackson was last seen December 2016 in the 1900 block of Capitol Ave., Metropolitan police said. He is described as a black man, with a medium brown complexion. He is 5'7" in height and weighs 120 pounds, police said. Jackson has brown eyes and gray and black hair. 

Jackson may be driving a Ford Fusion with tags: EZ4667. 

 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories