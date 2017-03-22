MISSING: 83-year-old man from DC

(Photo: DC police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Northeast, D.C.

William Jackson was last seen December 2016 in the 1900 block of Capitol Ave., Metropolitan police said. He is described as a black man, with a medium brown complexion. He is 5'7" in height and weighs 120 pounds, police said. Jackson has brown eyes and gray and black hair.

Jackson may be driving a Ford Fusion with tags: EZ4667.

© 2017 WUSA-TV