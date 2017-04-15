MISSING: 88-year-old man from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Willie Cain Wright was last seen in the Unit block of Elmira Street in Southwest on Friday.
He is driving a blue 2000 GMC pickup truck with D.C. tags AQ6128.
He is described as a black male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.
He was wearing a cream shirt with flowers and brown pants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Cain Wright is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
