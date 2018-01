WHEATON, MD (WUSA9) - An 81-year-old man who was reported missing from D.C. was found dead on Wednesday in Wheaton, Md.

Delmar Mosley was last seen Tuesday in the 3600 block 24th Street in Northeast, D.C.

Police reported that he was last seen driving a 2008 silver Honda Odyssey with DC tags DX1886.

No further details have been released at this time.

