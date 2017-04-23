MISSING: 77-year-old man from Southeast DC

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man who went missing from Southeast DC on Sunday.

Samuel Ridley was last seen in the 1300 block of Barnaby Terrace in Southeast around noon. Police said he may be in need of assistance.

Police said he is described as a black male, about 6’2” and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown suit with a white dress shirt.

Ridley may be driving a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with DC license plate CU4341, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 202-727-9099.

