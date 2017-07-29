MISSING: 76-year-old woman from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - DC police need your help finding 76-year-old Benice Harris from NW DC.

She was last seen Monday, July 24, on the 800 block of 5th Street Northwest and later reported missing on July 28.

Police said she is a black female with brown eyes and gray hair. She is 5'0 in height, 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Benice Harris is asked to call DC police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6786, or 911.

