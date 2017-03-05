MISSING: 76-year-old man from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating missing a 76-year-old man from D.C.

George Hines was last seen on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in the 4400 block of Hunt, Place Northeast.

He may also be in need of medication.

Hines is described as a black male, dark complexion, between 5’10-6’0” tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes.

He was wearing a black puffy coat, black pants and brown shoes.



If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Metropolitan Police Department, Youth and Family Services Division, Missing Persons Unit, on (202) 576-6768, or Command Information Center (202) 727-9099.

