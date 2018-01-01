MISSING: 7-year-old, 11-year-old DC sisters

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for your help locating two missing sisters from DC.

Laila Emoni McNeil, 7, and Paris May Williams, 11, were last seen on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 4 p.m. in the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast.

Laila is described as a black female, ‘4”0 in height, approximately 60 pounds and thin build. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and a white long sleeve shirt.

Paris is described as a black female, ’5”1 in height, approximately 120 pounds, dark eyes, long braided hair and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jeans with metallic gold number #7 on them, metallic gold shirt with the word “Paris” on the front. She is also wearing a gold and gray coat with black cuffs and gray Ugg style boots with visible fleece lining.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Laila Emoni McNeil and Paris May Williams are asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

