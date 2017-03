WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 65-year-old man from D.C.

Charles Little was last seen in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, on Friday.

Charles is described as a black male, 5’9” tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.



