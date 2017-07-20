2 Burundi teens in Canada, others still missing after robotics competition in DC

(Photo: DC police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two teenagers part of the robotics team from Burundi reportedly crossed into Canada, D.C. police confirmed. The other four teens are still missing.

The teenagers who were competing in FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition in D.C. were reported missing to D.C. police on Wednesday, according to police documents. They all went missing after the competition.

D.C. police confirmed that Audrey Mwamikazi, 17 and Don Ingabire, 16 were both were seen crossing into Canada Thursday morning. The others are still missing. Police do not believe the others are in any danger.

All six of the teenagers have one year visas, according to the police report.

Their families have been notified and the coach has flown back home, the embassy of Burundi said.

The following teens are still missing and were last seen Tuesday in the 1700 block of D Street, D.C. police said.

Aristide Irambona, 18, black male with dark complexion, 5'6" and 130 pounds

Nice Munezero, 17, black female with dark complexion, 5'7" and 140 pounds

Kevin Sabumukiza, 17, black male with medium complexion, 6'4" and 160 pounds

Richard Irakoze, 18, black male with dark complexion, 5'11" and 140 pounds

The following teens have made it to Canada:

Audrey Mwamikazi, 17, black female with dark complexion, 5'3" and 130 pounds (crossed into Canada)

Don Ingabire, 16, black male with medium complexion, 5'8" and 130 pounds (crossed into Canada)

Please call 202-727-9099 if you have any information.

