MISSING: 56-year-old man from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in finding 56-year-old Clarence Beachum who was last seen in the 6400 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast, on Friday, December 29, 2017.



He was reported missing on December 30, 2017.



Beachum is described as a black male, with medium brown complexion, 5’10” in height, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.



He was last seen wearing a black coat with a green apron around the waist, a red hoodie, green pants and trash bags covering his shoes.



Beachum may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clarence Beachum is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV