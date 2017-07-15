MISSING: 55-year-old man from SE

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police need your help finding 55-year-old Ronald Blair Miller.

He was last seen on the 2000 block of Fendall St., SE on July 14.

Officials describe him as a white man, 6'2 in height, and 250-260 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

Critical #MissingPerson Ronald Blair Miller, 55, last seen 7/14 in 2000 b/o Fendall St, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099 text 50411. pic.twitter.com/HKhEPKPs6i — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 15, 2017

Anyone with information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call Prince Williams County police at 703-792-6500 or contact your local police department

