MISSING: 55-year-old man from SE

WUSA 5:54 PM. EDT July 15, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police need your help finding 55-year-old Ronald Blair Miller.

He was last seen on the 2000 block of Fendall St., SE on July 14. 

Officials describe him as a white man, 6'2 in height, and 250-260 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call Prince Williams County police at 703-792-6500 or contact your local police department

