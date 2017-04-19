(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 55-year-old D.C. man.

David Dix was last seen in the 1400 block of N Street in Northwest D.C. on Monday, April 17.

Dix is described as a white male with a light complexion, 5’9” tall and 220 pounds. He has blue eyes, black and grey hair with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, dark blue polo shirt and black flip flops.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of David Dix is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

