MISSING: 53-year-old DC woman

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 53-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday in Northeast, D.C.

Tawanna Williams, 53 was last seen on Tuesday at 9:25 p.m. in the 4400 block of Douglas Street, Metropolitan police said.

She is described as a black woman, standing 5'3" and weighing 130 pounds. Williams has a dark complexion, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a white hat. She also walks with a limp, police said.

