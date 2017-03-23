MISSING: 50-year-old DC man

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 50-year-old man who was last seen on Friday March 10.

Darrelle Johnson was last seen in the 1200 Block of 18th Street, Northeast. The incident was reported on March 19, 2017.

Police describe him as a black male, medium brown complexioned, 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a blue shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darrelle Johnson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

