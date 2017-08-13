MISSING: 5-year-old NE DC girl, last seen with biological mom

Jo’alle Parham

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 5-year-old from Northeast, D.C. who was last seen with her biological mother.

Jo’alle Parham was last seen in the 400 block of Rhode Island Ave. on Saturday. She was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the company of her biological mother, Wolanda Parham.

Wolanda Parham

Jo’alle s described by as a black female with a light complexion, 3’0” in height, 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt, yellow shorts and gold sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jo’alle Parham is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV