MISSING: 47-year-old man from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 47-year-old man from D.C.

Tung Dao was last seen in the 800 block of Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

Police say he walks with a limp and may be in need of medication.

He is described as an Asian male, 5-feet-teall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and partially bald hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and black, gray and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tung Dao is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)