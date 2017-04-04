MISSING: 46-year-old man from NE, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a 46-year-old man from Northeast, D.C.

Quoc Van, 46, was last seen on Monday in the 1800 block of Hamlin Street, according to Metropolitan police.

Van is described as an Asian man, standing 5'2" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has a light complexion and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Quoc Van is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV