MISSING: 45-year-old man from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 45-year-old from the District.

Frank Witherspoon was last seen on Thursday, Mar. 23 in the 1600 Block of Montello Avenue in Northeast.

He is described as a black male, 5’2” tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing a gray shirt, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Frank Witherspoon is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

