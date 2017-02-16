MISSING: 44-year-old D.C. woman

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding Wilkecia Holbrook who went missing on February 13.

The 44-year-old was last seen in the 2000 block of Savannah Place in Southeast D.C. around 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

She is described as a black female, about 5’5” tall, around 260 pounds with brown eyes, light brown hair and a medium complexion.

Police said she was last seen wearing an olive jacket, purple shirt, light blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

She may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099.

