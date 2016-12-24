MISSING: 43-year-old woman from DC

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 43-year-old woman from the District.

Lucie Yang was last seen in the 900 block of H Street in Northwest around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

She is described as an Asian female, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a light skin complexion.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact 202-727-9099.