WUSA
Close

MISSING: 43-year-old woman from DC

WUSA 12:24 PM. EST December 24, 2016

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 43-year-old woman from the District. 

Lucie Yang was last seen in the 900 block of H Street in Northwest around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. 

She is described as an Asian female, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a light skin complexion. 

If you have any information, you're asked to contact 202-727-9099. 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories