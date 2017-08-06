MISSING: 38-year-old woman from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding 38-year-old Chantel Bivins from D.C.

She was last seen on the 1300 block of Southern Avenue on August 5 at around 8 p.m. Police said she was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes when she was last seen.

Police said she is described as a black woman with a medium complexion. She is 5'7 in height and 135 pounds. Her hair is red and brown and her eyes are brown.

Bivins may need medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shontea Martin is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

