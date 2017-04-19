MISSING: 32-year-old man from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 32-year-old from the District.

Tucker Clarke was last seen on Friday in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Southeast.

He is described as a white man, 6-feet-tall, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing tan pants, a white t-shirt and high-top converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tucker Clarke is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

