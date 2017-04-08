MISSING: 29-year-old Northwest D.C. man

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department need the public’s help finding a 29-year-old man who went missing from Northwest D.C.

Scott Nordlund was last seen in the 3400 block of Brown Street around 8:45 a.m. on April 4.

He is described as a white male, 6’3” tall, 270 pounds with light complexion, blue eyes and blonde hair. Police do not know what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

© 2017 WUSA-TV