MISSING: 25-year-old woman from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 25-year-old woman from D.C.

Janyce Ashlle Jones was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30 in 300 block of 37th Street in Southeast.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing gray sweatpants, black boots and a black jacket. She has the word "MOM" tattoed on her side.

If you have any information, call 202-727-9099.

