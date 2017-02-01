WUSA
MISSING: 25-year-old woman from DC

WUSA 8:35 AM. EST February 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 25-year-old woman from D.C.

Janyce Ashlle Jones was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30 in 300 block of 37th Street in Southeast.  

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

She was wearing gray sweatpants, black boots and a black jacket. She has the word "MOM" tattoed on her side. 

If you have any information, call 202-727-9099.  

