MISSING: 24-year-old Southeast D.C. man

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department need the public’s help finding a D.C. man who has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 15.

Desmond Hayes, 24, was last seen in the 700 block of 12th Street in Southeast, police said.

He’s described as a black male, 6’2” tall and about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are not sure what he was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Desmond Hayes is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



