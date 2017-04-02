MISSING: 24-year-old man from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 24-year-old man from the District.

Desmond Hayes was last seen March 31 in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest.

He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing a black shirt, black hat and a black hoodie sweat shirt and Army pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Desmond Hayes is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

