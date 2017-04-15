MISSING: 23-year-old from Northeast D.C.

(Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Deparment needs the public’s help finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Deandre Shuford was last seen in the 5600 block of Third Street in Northeast, D.C., on Thursday, April 13, police said.

Shuford is described as a black male with medium complexion, about 5’5” tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deandre Shuford is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

