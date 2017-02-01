MISSING: 23-year-old D.C. woman

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a 23-year-old woman who went missing from Northeast D.C.

Niya Fox was last seen in the 2100 block of Morse Street in Northeast on Nov. 21, 2016.

She is described as a black female, 5’4” tall, 170 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and short black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Niya Fox is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

