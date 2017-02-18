MISSING: 22-year-old man in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 22-year-old man from southeast D.C.

Alec Bonawitz was last seen on Thursday at 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of 5 Street.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, an olive green jacket, black Nike tennis shoes, carrying a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alec Bonawitz is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

