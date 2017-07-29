MISSING: 21-year-old woman from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding 21-year-old Krishe Waddell.

She was last seen with her daughter Kamayah Waddell on July 20 on the 1200 block of Morse St, NE and later reported missing July 27.

Police said Krishe is 5'7 and 120 lbs. She is a black female with a medium-brown complexion and brown eyes. Krishe's daughter Kamayah is 3'0 and 35 lbs. She has light-brown skin, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information on Krishe Waddell or her daughter Kamayah Waddell is asked to call DC police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6786, or 911.

