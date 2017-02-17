MISSING: 21-year-old man from DC

(Photo: DC police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a 21-year-old critically missing man, who was last seen on Wednesday in Northeast, D.C., authorities said.

Kevin Vaughn was last seen in the 4400 block of Hayes Street on Wednesday. He was reported missing on Thursday, D.C. police said.

Vaughn is described as a black man, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said.

He may be in need of medication.

