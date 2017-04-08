MISSING: 21-year-old Katrina Hill

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a 21-year-old woman named Katrina Hill.

She was last seen on March 28 in the 2300 block of 11th Street in Northwest D.C. She was not reported missing until April 7.

Hill is described as a black female, 4’11” tall, about 120 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red and white shirt with the number 31 on the front, black leggings and black UGG boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Katrina Hill is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



