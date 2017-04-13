MISSING: 20-year-old Northeast D.C. girl

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a 20-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday.

Deanna Floyd was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3600 block of 17th Street in Northeast D.C.

She is described as a black female with medium brown complexion, about 5’2” tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red shorts and a pullover sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. Police by calling 202-576-6768.

