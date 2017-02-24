MISSING: 20-year-old man from Southeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police are looking for a 20-year-old man from Southeast, D.C.

Yididya Endashaw was last seen on Wednesday around 9:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of C Street in Southeast, D.C., Metropolitan police said.

Endashaw is described as a black male with a light complexion, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater with blue jeans, a blue shirt and black sneakers. He may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yididya Endashaw is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

