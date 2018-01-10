(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a two-year-old D.C. boy who was last seen with his father.

Emir Sheffield was last seen Tuesday in the 2400 block of Alabama Ave. in Southeast, D.C. with his father, according to Metropolitan police.

Emir is a black boy with a light complexion. He's 3' tall and weighs 25 pounds. Police said he has black braids and brown eyes. Emir was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, tan shoes, a tan jacket and a red hat.

His father, Sherrod Twitty is described as a black man with a medium complexion. He is 6' tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. Twitty may be driving an older blue four-door Acura with tint in the rear windows, authorities added.

If you have any information please call 202-727-9099/text 50411

