MISSING: 19-year-old DC man

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old man.

Jarkell Champion was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of P Street, Southeast.

Police describe Champion as a black male, 5’6” in height, 136 pounds, brown eyes, with short black bushy hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing black pants, black and purple shoes, a navy blue jacket and black skully.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarkell Champion is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)