MISSING: 18-year-old missing from NW DC

MPD is hoping the public can help them find 18-year-old Vaneisha Weaver.

She was last seen in the 1400 block of Columbia Road, NW on the morning of Feb. 16, 2017.

She's described as a black female, medium complexion, 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shaniah Boyd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

