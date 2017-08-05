MISSING: 18-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding 18-year-old Christine Crowder from SE, D.C.

She was last seen on the 3300 block of Dubois Place in Southeast on August 2 at 9:50 p.m. She was wearing a pink jacket and burgundy pants.

Police said she is a black female with a light complexion. She stands at 5'3 and weighs 180 pounds. Her eyes are brown and she has brown collar length hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shontea Martin is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

