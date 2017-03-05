MISSING: 18-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 18-year-old girl from the District.

Gladys Keitt was last seen in the 200 block of Randolph Place, Northeast, on Thursday, Mar. 2, 2017.

She is described as a black female, 5’2” tall, 125 pounds, with black single braided hair pulled back in a pony tail and brown eyes.

She was wearing sky blue jeans, purple and black sneakers, and a hooded black coat with a belt.

(© 2017 WUSA)