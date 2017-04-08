WUSA
MISSING: 17-year-old Southeast D.C. girl

WUSA 4:37 PM. EDT April 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl from Southeast D.C.

Kenia Osorio was last seen in the 3500 block of Sixth Street in Southeast on April 5 around 9:30 a.m.

Osorio was described as a Latino female, about 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768.

