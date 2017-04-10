MISSING: 17-year-old SE, DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a critical missing 17-year-old from Southeast, D.C.
Beyonce Campbell, 17 was last seen in the 3800 block of 9th Street, in Southeast, D.C., according to Metropolitan police.
She is described as a black female with a medium complexion, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Beyonce was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and gray shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beyonce Campbell is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs