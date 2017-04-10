MISSING: 17-year-old SE, DC girl

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a critical missing 17-year-old from Southeast, D.C.

Beyonce Campbell, 17 was last seen in the 3800 block of 9th Street, in Southeast, D.C., according to Metropolitan police.

She is described as a black female with a medium complexion, standing 5'8" tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Beyonce was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beyonce Campbell is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

