MISSING: 17-year-old Northwest D.C. girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s helping finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Maleyta Carr was last seen just before 5 a.m. on Friday in the 1300 block of Columbia Road in Northwest D.C., police said.

She is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’5” tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length dreads. She was last seen wearing black pants, a grey shirt and blue shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Maleyta Carr is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

