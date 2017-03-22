MISSING: 17-year-old missing from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are hoping the public can help them find 17-year-old Clayton Carter.

He was last seen in the 200 block of I Street SE on Jan. 11, 2017.

Carter is described as a black male, 6-foot-1 and 173 to 175 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keyara Edwards is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

