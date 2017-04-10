MISSING: 17-year-old missing from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 17-year-old girl from NW DC.

Jewel Hunter was last seen on Saturday, April 8 in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue NW. She went missing around 3:30 p.m.

Jewel is described as a black female with a light complexion, 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beyonce Campbell is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

