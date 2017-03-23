MISSING: 17-year-old girl from SE DC

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Dept.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing teenager, Demetria Carthens.

The 17-year-old was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the 200 block of I Street, Southeast.

Demetria is described as 5’5” in height, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a thin blue coat, black jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Demetria Carthens is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

