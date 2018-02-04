MISSING: 17-year-old girl from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Samantha Holmes, who was last seen Friday, January 19, 2018, in the 600 block of Lamont Street, Northwest.

She was reported missing on January 26, 2018.

Holmes is described as a black female, with medium brown complexion, 5’4” in height, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a gray sweat shirt, green coat with fur lining and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

