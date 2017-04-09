MISSING: 17-year-old girl from DC

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 17-year-old girl from D.C.

Beyonce Campbell was last seen in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast on Saturday.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and gray shoes.

If you see her, call 202-727-9099.

