MISSING: 17-year-old girl from DC

WUSA 12:18 PM. EDT April 09, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 17-year-old girl from D.C. 

Beyonce Campbell was last seen in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast on Saturday.  

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and gray shoes. 

If you see her, call 202-727-9099. 

